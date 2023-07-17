Tech layoffs: Amazon cuts jobs across its pharmacy unit

In a fresh round of layoffs, Amazon has let go of some of its employees in the Pharmacy business unit. A report by CNBC reveals that a “small number” of staffers in the Amazon Pharmacy division were handed the pink slip. This was confirmed by Amazon spokesperson Brad Glasser. He stated, “Like many businesses, we are always improving our processes, for both quality and efficiency, and identifying how we can deliver on the best customer experience.”

Also Watch: Top Flip phones in India: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Motorola Razr 40 and more

He confirmed that a small number of employees from the pharmacy section were fired. He told CNBC, “We have made the decision to adjust resources and a small number of roles have been eliminated on the Amazon Pharmacy Services team.”

Notably, a report by Semafor revealed that Amazon fired 80 employees during this round of layoffs. The report reveals that the laid-off employees include pharmacy technicians and team leads while registered pharmacists were largely unimpacted.

Amazon Pharmacy division was launched back in 2020 and has already witnessed layoffs earlier this year. Back in January, Amazon fired program managers, risk compliance managers, and billing managers, as a part of 18,000 job cuts across the company. CNBC reported that employees working on digital health tools and the Halo health and fitness trackers were also affected by these job cuts.

As per Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, the company saw its largest layoffs this year. Amazon made 18,000 job cuts earlier this year. An additional 9,000 employees were also laid off after that. Back in May, it was revealed that Amazon fired 500 employees in India across different businesses and functions. Employees across Amazon Web Services (AWS), human resources and support functions were affected.

Also Read:

WhatsApp video call scam: Kerala man robbed of Rs 40,000 by stranger pretending to be former colleague

Xiaomi to focus on retail stores in India as it falls behind Samsung in sales