Elon Musk is building massive secret mansion to house his 11 children and two of their mothers: Report

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, is apparently going big at home, too—he’s reportedly building a massive 14,400-square-foot mansion designed to bring his large family closer together. According to The New York Times, Musk wants a space where his 11 kids, along with two of their three mothers, can live nearby, letting the younger siblings grow up together and giving Musk more time with his family.

This sprawling setup doesn’t come cheap. With multiple properties totalling around $35 million, the compound includes a six-bedroom mansion just a 10-minute walk from the main villa, where Musk often stays.



Let’s break it down:



- Justine Musk: Musk’s first wife, with whom he had six children. Their first child, Nevada, tragically passed away as an infant, and they later welcomed twins Griffin and Vivian and triplets Saxon, Damian, and Kai.



- Talulah Riley: Actress Talulah Riley, Musk’s second wife, married and divorced him twice. Their relationship ultimately ended, partly due to her focus on her career.



- Claire Boucher (Grimes): Musk and Boucher had their first child, the famously named X Æ A-Xii, in 2020. They later expanded their family.



- Shivon Zilis: Musk also has children with Zilis, who currently lives in Austin and is sometimes spotted at local events. Musk confirmed in June 2023 that they have a third child together.

The Austin compound plan



Originally, Musk had grand plans to create a family compound on hundreds of acres near Tesla’s Austin headquarters. But this scheme ran into trouble when the U.S. Justice Department started looking into whether Tesla’s resources were being used to build a lavish glass house for Musk’s personal use.

While Musk denied the rumours in August 2023, he continued scouting Austin real estate for his expanding family. He lived with Boucher in a 6,900-square-foot home until she moved out in mid-2023 amid a custody dispute.

Family feuds and future living arrangements



It’s unclear which of Musk’s family members will settle into the new compound. Some of his older kids, like his daughter Vivian, are reportedly distant from him. Vivian, who is transgender, has publicly criticised her father, suggesting he’s not exactly the “family man” image he’s hoping to cultivate.