Elon Musk’s X raises Premium+ subscription prices worldwide, including a 35% hike in India

Elon Musk-owned X, formerly Twitter, has announced a significant price hike for its Premium+ subscription tier across all markets, including India. The Premium+ plan, known for offering an ad-free experience, priority rankings, and extended post reach, has seen its steepest price increase since Musk acquired the platform in 2022.

In the United States, the monthly Premium+ rate has increased from $16 to $22, while the annual subscription now costs $229, up from $168. Indian users face a similar rise, with the monthly subscription climbing 35% from ₹1,300 to ₹1,750, effective 21 December. Annual subscribers will now pay ₹18,300, compared to the previous ₹13,600.

Despite these increases, the prices for X’s basic and standard premium tiers in India remain unchanged at ₹243 and ₹650 per month, respectively.

X clarified the pricing structure for current subscribers: “If your next billing cycle starts before 20 January 2025, you’ll continue to pay the current rate; after that, the new rate will apply.”

The company attributed the price increase to service enhancements. “Premium+ subscribers will enjoy higher priority support from @Premium, access to new features such as Radar, and higher limits on our most cutting-edge Grok AI models, ensuring you’re always ahead of the curve,” the statement read.

X outlined its plans to reinvest the additional revenue to improve user experience and reward creators. The platform’s updated revenue-sharing model now prioritises content quality over ad views.

“Increased pricing allows us to invest more into making Premium+ better and better over time,” the company explained. It added, “Your Premium+ subscription fee contributes to this new, more equitable system where creator earnings are tied to the overall value they bring to X, not impressions of ads.”