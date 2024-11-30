Elon Musk joins Donald Trump's family for Thanksgiving dinner, dances to ‘YMCA’; see video

US President-elect Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk celebrated Thanksgiving together at Mar-a-Lago, Florida. A now-viral video from the dinner showcases Musk grooving to the song “YMCA” while seated alongside Trump, incoming First Lady Melania Trump, and their son Barron.

The clip captures Trump playfully tapping Musk on the shoulder, prompting the billionaire to raise his hand and move to the beat. Trump then turns to his son Barron, encouraging him to join in the fun, but the teenager opts to stay seated, smiling at the scene.

“Hope you had a great Thanksgiving,” Musk later posted on his platform, X (formerly Twitter).

🇺🇸Hope you had a great Thanksgiving!🇺🇸 https://t.co/CQMGaAODKq — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 29, 2024

Musk, who heads X, Tesla, and SpaceX, also spent time with actor Sylvester Stallone at the event. Sharing his enthusiasm on X, Musk wrote, “I was telling @TheSlyStallone that I just watched Demolition Man again and how well it predicted the crazy woke future 30 years ago!”

Elon Musk, Donald Trump and Sylvester Stallone at the Thanksgiving dinner in Mar-A-lago today.



pic.twitter.com/GQr2aCjM3r — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) November 29, 2024

The Thanksgiving gathering further solidifies Musk’s close relationship with Trump, which has been prominently on display since the elections earlier this month. Musk has frequently used X to endorse Trump’s cabinet picks and advocate for his preferred political candidates.

A review of Musk’s X activity reveals that between November 7 and November 20, the tech mogul posted or reposted over 70 updates about Trump’s cabinet selections. Musk’s posts range from endorsements to memes about his interactions with Trump. Amid the flurry of social media activity, Musk has even embraced the title “First Buddy,” a moniker suggested by users to describe his apparent role as one of Trump’s most prominent allies.