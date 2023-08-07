Best Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro deals on Amazon, Flipkart, Vijay Sales

Amazon, Flipkart, and Vijay Sales are currently hosting Independence Day sales in India. During this ongoing sale season, buyers have a chance to get massive discounts and offers on iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 13, and other popular Apple products. Check the best iPhone deals available across these online sales.

iPhone 14

Amazon is selling iPhone 14 at Rs 67,999 and buyers can get a Rs 1,000 instant discount on SBI Bank credit cards. This will bring the price down to Rs 66,999. This is a discount of Rs 13,000 from its launch price of Rs 79,900

On Vijay Sales, buyers can get an iPhone 14 at a starting price of Rs 69,900. Customers can get Rs 4,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit cards which will bring the cost down to Rs 65,900.

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Plus is available at a starting price of Rs 72,999 on Flipkart. Buyers can get Rs 750 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit cards. This will bring the cost down to Rs 72,249.

iPhone 13

Apple iPhone 13 is currently available at Rs 60,490 during the ongoing Apple Days sale on Vijay Sales. Buyers can get Rs 2,000 instant discount on H

DFC Bank cards which will bring the cost down to Rs 58,499.

On Flipkart, iPhone 13 is available at Rs 58,499 and with ICICI Bank credit card, buyers can get it for Rs 57,499.

iPhone 14 Pro

During the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale, iPhone 14 Pro is available at a starting price of Rs 1,17,999. With SBI Credit Card, customers will get Rs 1,000 instant discount, bringing the cost down to Rs 1,16,999.

iPhone 14 Pro Max

On Vijay Sales, iPhone 14 Pro Max is selling at Rs 1,28,099. Interested buyers can get it for Rs 1,25,099 with HDFC Bank credit card.

Notably, the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale will end on August 8 while the Flipkart Independence Day sale will end on August 9. Vijay Sales’ Apple Day sale will come to an end on August 16.

iPhone 15 series launch

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 series which might include iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max will launch next month. In terms of pricing, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are likely to be launched at the same price as their predecessor, however, the Pro models are expected to see a massive price hike.

