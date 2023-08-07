Reliance AGM 2023: From 5G plans to JioPhone 5G and AirFiber, here's what we may see at the event

Reliance Industries will host its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on August 28 in India this year. The annual event will be addressed by Chairman Mukesh Ambani, as always, and he will make major announcements for the users, especially with respect to Jio.

Reliance AGM 2023: How to watch it live

The upcoming Reliance AGM 2023 event will kick off at 2 pm on August 28. You can watch the live stream on the company’s YouTube channels and social media handles.

Reliance AGM 2023: What to expect

Here are a few announcements that the company might make this year.

Jio 5G Plans

At the annual event, the company is likely is announce new Jio 5G plans for different cities across India. A complete rollout of Jio 5G services was promised for 2024. Since Jio has used the existing 4G plans for providing 5G services up till now, there is a chance that the company might finally announce 5G plans at the event.

JioPhone 5G 2023

Jio launched its first 4G smartphone in India last year. The company might finally launch a new smartphone with 5G connectivity at the August event. Back in December 2022, MySmartPrice spotted a Jio 5G smartphone on the benchmarking site Geekbench. The listing revealed that the smartphone is likely to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ chipset, offer 4GB RAM and run on Android 12 OS.

In addition to this, a Twitter user posted the leaked images of rumoured Jio 5G smartphone and hinted that the smartphone will be launched under Rs 10,000 in India. The leaked images suggested that the smartphone might come with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. It is expected to feature a 5MP front facing camera.

Exclusive!!🔥Here's a sneak-peek at the upcoming unreleased JioPhone 5G.

The phone is expected to release between Diwali and New Year. The expected price is under ₹10k.

Not much specs known but possibly a Unisoc 5G or a Dimensity 700 processor.

13+2MP Rear

5MP Front camera. pic.twitter.com/bzRRIH8Sdn — Arpit 'Satya Prakash' Patel  𝕏 (@ArpitNahiMila) June 22, 2023

The images revealed that the smartphone might come with a waterdrop notch display and pronounced bezels.

Jio AirFiber 2023

Jio announced its 5G hotspot device called Air Fiber 5G at last year’s AGM. However, the actual device was not launched at the event. It is speculated that Ambani-led Jio might announce the price of Jio AirFiber in India and its availability. This device is designed to offer high-speed 5G hotspots at home and office.

