Elon Musk may 'Go to War' with Apple as iPhone-maker threatens to 'withhold Twitter'

Elon Musk has shared his intent to 'Go to War' with Apple. The Twitter chief has expressed his displeasure with Apple's 30 per cent tax on Apple Store applications. Musk has revealed that Apple has threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store. However, the app is still available on the App Store.

Elon Musk, in a series of Tweets, criticised the "secret 30% tax on everything" on the Apple App Store. He then goes on to demand that Apple publish all censorship actions it has taken in the past.

Elon Musk shared a tweet, showing that he is willing to 'Go to War' with Apple rather than pay the 30 per cent tax. However, the billionaire seems to have deleted the tweet. Business Today managed to get a screengrab of the tweet.

In another recent tweet Elon Musk called it a "battle for the future of civilization". Claiming that all that lies is tyranny, "if free speech is lost even in America."

This is a battle for the future of civilization. If free speech is lost even in America, tyranny is all that lies ahead. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 29, 2022

Apple has also threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store, but won’t tell us why — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter. Do they hate free speech in America? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

The new Twitter chief has claimed that Apple has already stopped advertising on Twitter.

In an earlier tweet, Musk had dropped strong hints about making his own brand of smartphones if Apple or Google decide to block or ban Twitter. It is yet to be seen how the billionaire reacts to Apple threatening to 'withhold Twitter'. Elon Musk also took direct digs at Tim Cook, against the alleged suppression of 'free speech' on the platform.