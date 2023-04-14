'For next 12 months, Twitter will keep none of the money': Elon Musk on rebranding Super Follows to Subscriptions

Twitter has rebranded its Super Follows feature, which allowed users to subscribe to individual creators for exclusive content, as Subscriptions. This feature allows creators to charge their followers for access to exclusive tweets, subscriber-only Spaces, and special subscriber badges. The company plans to expand this feature to include newsletters and other Twitter features in the future.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk promoted the feature and stated that it is available in the "Monetisation" section of settings. To offer subscriptions, creators need to meet certain requirements such as having at least 500 followers, posting 25 tweets in the past 30 days, or being at least 18 years old. Twitter lists more extensive requirements on its support page, including having at least 10,000 active followers to qualify.

Creators can offer monthly subscriptions at $2.99, $4.99, or $9.99 and earn up to 97 per cent of the revenue if they make under $50,000 in lifetime earnings. This switches to up to 80 per cent once a creator's earnings exceed that amount. Twitter won't keep any of the money creators earn through subscriptions for the next 12 months, according to Musk.

The Subscriptions feature appears to be a direct shot against newsletter platform Substack, which recently announced its own Twitter-like "Notes" feature. Twitter has recently limited engagement with Substack's Twitter account and throttled Substack links.

For the next 12 months, Twitter will keep none of the money.



You will receive whatever money we receive, so that’s 70% for subscriptions on iOS & Android (they charge 30%) and ~92% on web (could be better, depending on payment processor).



After first year, iOS & Android fees… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 13, 2023

