Elon Musk posts pictures with engineers leaving a 'code review' on Twitter

Elon Musk shared photos of himself with engineers at Twitter's San Francisco headquarters and announced that they were quitting after the billionaire requested a meeting with the remaining staff members.

"Just leaving Twitter HQ code review," the billionaire tweeted on Saturday.

On Friday, Elon Musk had sent an SOS to the staff a day after hundreds of Twitter employees made the decision to leave: "Anyone who writes software, please report to the 10th floor at 2 PM today." Musk asked software engineers to fly to San Francisco and visit the Twitter office in person in an email.

The Twitter owner requested that the engineers send a bullet-point list of their coding achievements from the previous six months, as well as up to 10 screenshots of the most important lines of code. The brief meetings, according to Musk, will help him "understand the Twitter tech stack".

His memos followed widespread resignations in response to the billionaire's ultimatum earlier this week. Musk instructed staff to make a decision by Thursday afternoon regarding whether to remain employed or sign up for his "extremely hardcore" version of "Twitter 2.0".

According to the New York Times, at least 1,200 workers quit yesterday, casting doubt on who should still have access to company property.

Musk, the world's richest man, has been chastised for making radical changes to the social media company he purchased for $44 billion late last month.

