Elon Musk reflects on parenting as '18 years of prompt engineering'

Renowned entrepreneur Elon Musk, the driving force behind companies like Tesla and SpaceX, offered insights into parenting on Wednesday, likening the process to "18 years of prompt engineering."

In a candid post on X.com, Musk shared his realization, stating, "Whoa, I just realised that raising a kid is basically 18 years of prompt engineering." Musk, a father of 11 children, has previously expressed the view that "having children is saving the world."

Addressing queries from his followers, one user sought advice ahead of their first child's birth next month. Musk's response? A cautionary note on the role of schools in shaping young minds.

"Be super careful about what schools teach your kids," Musk advised, underscoring his belief in the importance of education.

This is not the first time Musk has challenged conventional notions of learning. He has previously questioned the value of traditional education, suggesting that colleges primarily serve as social experiences rather than centres of genuine learning.

In a video statement, Musk remarked, "You don’t need college to learn stuff. Everything is available basically for free. You can learn anything you want for free." He emphasised that while degrees may signify completion, they do not necessarily reflect true understanding.