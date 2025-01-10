Elon Musk reportedly plotting to remove UK PM Keir Starmer before UK’s next election

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has reportedly discussed strategies with allies to remove UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer's from his position. According to a report by Financial Times, Musk is considering supporting alternative political movements, such as the right-wing Reform UK party, to influence British politics.

Musk's interest in UK politics has increased over the past six months, alongside his criticism of the Labour government. He has used his social media platform to call for a national inquiry into historic grooming cases in UK towns, accusing Starmer, a former director of public prosecutions, of being complicit in such cases. Starmer strongly denies these claims.

Safeguarding Minister Jess Phillips has also been targeted by Musk, who accused her of being a "rape genocide apologist" after she rejected an inquiry request in Oldham. Phillips stated that Musk's comments have endangered her life.

Musk has explored supporting the Reform UK party, which has seen a rise in popularity, polling at 22 per cent compared to Labour's 28 per cent and the Conservatives' 24 per cent. Despite meeting Reform UK leader Nigel Farage last month, Musk criticised Farage's leadership, suggesting the party needs a new leader. Reports indicate Musk has considered other candidates, including Reform UK MP Rupert Lowe.

Observers suggest Musk's interest in UK politics may stem from a distrust of the Labour government and Starmer. Right-wing political commentator Matt Goodwin noted that American figures like Musk have become more engaged with UK issues like the grooming gangs scandal.

Musk's relationship with Farage appears strained, despite Farage previously describing him as a "friend." Over the weekend, Musk distanced himself from Farage, reducing hopes for significant financial backing for the party. Farage downplayed the rift, indicating plans to meet Musk in the US.

Starmer has pushed back against Musk's allegations, accusing him of spreading misinformation and emphasising the importance of focusing on victims rather than political agendas. While Musk and Farage align with Trump's leadership, Starmer and Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch are not expected to attend Trump's upcoming inauguration.