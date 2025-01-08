'Some of your recent posts could literally get someone killed': Chris Anderson pens open letter to Elon Musk

Chris Anderson, head of TED, has publicly addressed Elon Musk in an open letter shared on X, raising concerns over Musk’s powerful influence as the owner of the platform and his recent approach to communication. Anderson, who has admired Musk for his achievements in technology and entrepreneurship, expressed unease about the billionaire’s social media practices, highlighting the potential risks of his unfiltered posts.

In his letter, Anderson described Musk as “this century’s single most influential writer,” noting the unparalleled reach of his posts, which often reshape global conversations. “You have more than 200 million followers on a powerful platform that you yourself control,” Anderson wrote. “No one in history has had this much power.”

Anderson’s primary concern revolves around journalistic principles, particularly the fairness doctrine. He emphasised the importance of seeking responses from those criticised before publishing accusations, cautioning that Musk’s posts could have real-world consequences.

“Some of your recent posts could literally get someone killed,” Anderson warned. “Do you really want to risk that? How is it possible that you can do this at the very same time that you’re calling on people to make X more positive, more beautiful?”

Anderson further critiqued Musk’s style of commentary, likening it to “playground bullying,” and warned of potential reputational harm. “You’re hearing the cheers of your most loyal followers but missing the fact you’re making yourself a laughing stock among many who you really want on your side,” he wrote, adding that such actions could damage Musk’s businesses and long-term ambitions for humanity.

Expressing admiration for Musk’s past persona, Anderson urged the Tesla and SpaceX CEO to reflect on the values that originally earned him global respect. “I miss the old Elon. You can be funny, interesting, insightful and inspiring,” Anderson said, while urging Musk to embrace thoughtful posting and showcase a “better face” of X.

With a certain amount of trepidation, I'm posting this open letter to @elonmusk, someone I have admired, but who, right now, is causing me concern. I know I'm not alone in thinking these thoughts. Please like or repost if you're willing... And Elon, if you're listening, please… pic.twitter.com/WGU9okIXJ3 — Chris Anderson (@TEDchris) January 7, 2025

Anderson’s letter comes amid Musk’s continued efforts to position X as a platform for citizen journalism, replacing traditional media. However, Anderson cautioned that without adherence to core journalistic principles, such ambitions may falter. “Your efforts to make X the respected home of citizen journalism will fail,” he wrote.