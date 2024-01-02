Elon Musk says 2024 is going to be 'even more crazy'; here’s why

Elon Musk, marking the commencement of the New Year by exclaiming "LFG (let's freaking go) 2024" on Monday, has foretold that the upcoming year is set to be the most extraordinary yet, hinting at the forthcoming US presidential election in November.

In response to a follower's post on X, suggesting the hope for a return to normalcy in 2024 after "4 years of craziness," the world's wealthiest individual retorted, "My prediction is that 2024 is going to be even more crazy."

Closing the curtains on 2023, Musk signed off by affirming, "LFG 2024."

A follower weighed in, asserting, "With this presidential election, normalcy is the last thing 2024 will offer." Another commentator added, "The excitement will surge due to the election! Trump 2024."

The year 2024 is slated to be a historic election year, marking a critical test for democracy with elections in approximately 70 countries, including the US, India, Mexico, and South Africa. Over 3.7 billion voters are poised to participate, and their choices may reverberate globally, shaping future implications.

In November, Musk expressed his inability to envision himself voting for President Joe Biden in the 2024 election. He had previously criticised Biden for overlooking Tesla while publicly lauding General Motors as the trailblazer in the electric car revolution.

When asked if he would consider voting for Donald Trump, Musk responded, "I'm not affirming I'd cast my vote for Trump. It's unquestionably a challenging decision." The proprietor of X has lauded Vivek Ramaswamy of Indian descent as a "promising candidate" for the 2024 US presidential election. Notably, in 2020, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX had cast his vote for Biden.

