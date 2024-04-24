Elon Musk says Tesla could start selling Optimus robots by end of next year

In a recent announcement, Tesla's CEO Elon Musk revealed that the company's humanoid robot, codenamed Optimus, is still undergoing development but could potentially be available for sale by the end of the upcoming year.

The emergence of humanoid robots has garnered significant attention from various industries, particularly in response to potential labour shortages and the need for automating repetitive or hazardous tasks. Sectors such as logistics, warehousing, retail, and manufacturing are seen as prime areas for the application of such technology.

Related Articles

During a conference call with investors, Musk expressed his anticipation that the Tesla robot would be capable of undertaking tasks within the factory environment by the close of this year. Notably, other major players in the field, including Japan's Honda and Hyundai Motor's Boston Dynamics, have been actively pursuing advancements in humanoid robotics for several years.

Moreover, there has been a recent surge in collaborative efforts between tech companies and automotive giants to integrate humanoid robots into their operations. Microsoft and Nvidia-backed startup Figure recently announced a partnership with German automaker BMW to deploy such robots in the company's facilities across the United States.

Musk, known for his ambitious vision, has previously suggested that robot sales could eventually become a substantial component of Tesla's business, potentially surpassing its automotive manufacturing segment. "I think Tesla is best positioned of any humanoid robot maker to be able to reach volume production with efficient inference on the robot itself," Musk commented during a recent conference call, highlighting the company's prowess in artificial intelligence.

However, it's worth noting that Musk's track record with meeting ambitious targets has been mixed. In 2019, he had predicted the operation of a network of "robotaxi" autonomous cars by 2020, a goal that remains unfulfilled.

Tesla initially unveiled its first-generation humanoid robot, dubbed Bumblebee, in September 2022. A recent video released by the company showcased a second-generation iteration of the bipedal robot successfully folding a T-shirt at one of Tesla's facilities.

Similarly, Figure released a video in February demonstrating its 01 robot's capability to prepare coffee, while Boston Dynamics revealed an electric platform for its Atlas humanoid robot just last week. The platform showcased the robot transitioning from a lying-down position to standing and walking.