Elon Musk says Twitter will soon get video and voice calling feature

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has announced that the platform will soon be adding voice and video chat capabilities, allowing users to communicate with anyone on the platform without having to share their phone number.

Musk announced some major feature additions to Twitter. In a tweet, he explained that the new feature will enable users to initiate voice and video calls from their Twitter handle to any other user on the platform. Users will be able to chat with people all over the world. Additionally, Musk is also adding encryption to Twitter DMs and adding the ability to respond to any message in a thread, not just the most recent one, and use any emoji reaction to react to it.

Musk stated that the release of encrypted direct messages (DMs) version 1.0 is scheduled for tomorrow. He emphasized that the encryption is robust enough that he would not be able to see the contents of a user's DMs even if there was a gun to his head.

With latest version of app, you can DM reply to any message in the thread (not just most recent) and use any emoji reaction.



Release of encrypted DMs V1.0 should happen tomorrow. This will grow in sophistication rapidly. The acid test is that I could not see your DMs even if… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2023

The new voice and video chat feature is expected to take Twitter closer to its dream of becoming a super app, which has been Musk's vision for the micro-blogging website. The introduction of a calling feature on Twitter will allow users to stay within the app for personal interactions. It will be interesting to see how it will be received by the platform's user base.

