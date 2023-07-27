'Our commitment to India will only grow’: Meta President of Global Affairs Nick Clegg

India is a tremendously important market for Meta due to its massive user base for WhatsApp and Instagram. Meta President of Global Affairs, Nick Clegg In an exclusive interview with India Today's Rahul Kanwal talked about the importance of the Indian market and the position of Indian leaders in the top management of the country.

Clegg was asked if Meta is organisationally de-prioritising India. Especially because many top executives including Manish Chopra have stepped down recently. Clegg set the record straight by stating that Meta’s commitment to the country is just going to grow in the future.

He even spoke about PM Narendra Modi’s vision for the Indian economy which has their attention.

He said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of building a five trillion-dollar digital economy by the end of this decade is realisable. The creativity, the hunger, the energy is fantastic here. India has also got the second largest online developer community in the world and that's only going to grow. Indian engineers and leaders in Silicon Valley lead some of the biggest tech companies in the world.”

When Kanwal pointed out that it is just Meta where Indians are not included in the top leadership, Clegg said, “It is not quite right as the most senior executive dealing with all of the multi-billion-dollar investments into our infrastructure to build AI models is a very proud Indian and is exceptionally good at his work and there are many such individuals at Meta and across the Silicon Valley.”

He further added, “It is not about the individuals. It's just about the size, the dynamism, ambitions of the country, and the extraordinary gifts that people have here in the core sciences that are relevant to technology. And of course, the way that everyday people use our apps and use tech for everything from running their business to communicating with their families. Hence, our commitment to this country is only going to grow in the future.”

Also Read:

'Slightly kinder alternative': Meta President of Global Affairs Nick Clegg weighs in on Twitter vs Threads

‘AI is bigger than any country or company,’ Meta's Global President Nick Clegg weighs in on AI regulation