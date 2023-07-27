Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series, Galaxy Watch6 series now available for pre-order: Check India price, offers

Samsung launched Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its Unpacked event in Seoul. The company has now announced India pricing of all the newly launched products. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series is launched in India at a starting price of Rs 72,999 while Galaxy Watch6 series is launched at a starting price of Rs 29,999.

Both the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch6 series are now available for pre-order in India.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series India price, offers

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 comes in two storage variants and is launched at a starting price of Rs 72,999. Galaxy Tab S9+, on the other hand, comes at a starting price of Rs 90,999. The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is launched at a starting price of Rs 1,08,999 in India.

All three models of the Galaxy Tab S9 series will be available in Graphite and Beige colour variants.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series buyers will also get bank cashback of up to Rs 12,000 on pre-booking the devices.

Here is the detailed pricing and offers on the newly launched tablets:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series India price

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 series India price, offers

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 is launched in two size options and is launched at a starting price of Rs 29,999. Galaxy Watch6 Classic, on the other hand, is available at a starting price of Rs 36,999. Both the smartwatches are launched in Graphite and Silver colour options.

In terms of pre-booking offers, customers will get Rs 6,000 cashback on pre-booking either model of the Galaxy Watch6 series.

Below listed are the detailed smartwatch series India prices and offers:

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 series India price

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 series specifications, features

Galaxy Watch 6 comes in 40mm and 44mm size options that feature 1.3-inch and 1.5-inch AMOLED displays respectively. Galaxy Watch 6 Classic has been launched in 47mm and 43mm size options that sport a 1.3-inch and 1.5-inch AMOLED displays respectively.

Both smartwatch models are powered by Exynos W930 chipset and offer 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

In terms of battery, the company claims that the newly launched smartwatches offer up to 40 hours of battery life without Always On Display and up to 30 hours with Always On Display feature enabled. Both models support fast charging and run on Wear OS4.

They are compatible with smartphones running on Android 10 or higher and with more than 1.5GB of memory.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series specifications, features

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 features a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of size, Tab S9 will be available in 11-inch screen size and the Galaxy Tab S9+ will be available in 12.4-inch size.

All three models are powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Galaxy Tab S9 series and S Pen are now both IP68-rated for water and dust resistance.

Galaxy Tab S9 offers up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage while the other two models come with up to 512GB storage that can be expanded up to 1TB. The Tab S9, S9+ and S9 Ultra house an 8,400 mAh, 10,900 mAh and 11,200 mAh battery respectively. They all run on Android 13.

As for the camera, Tab S9 comes with a 13MP rear camera while the other two feature a dual 13MP+ 8MP camera setup. For selfies, the Tab S9 and Tab S9+ come with a 12MP front camera while the Ultra model has a dual-lens front camera.

