Elon Musk takes playful swipe at 'FRIENDS' TV show with hilarious meme; netizens react

The beloved sitcom "FRIENDS," featuring a star-studded cast including Courtney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer, has long held the title of one of the most adored sitcoms in television history. Despite concluding its run years ago, the show's popularity shows no signs of waning.

However, not everyone shares this sentiment. Interestingly, billionaire Elon Musk recently joined the ranks of those who don't quite appreciate the show. Taking on X (formerly Twitter), the entrepreneur playfully poked fun at the classic series using a humorous meme, sparking a divided reaction among social media users.

The meme in question featured text that read, "OMG, you should watch Friends, it's so funny," followed by a screenshot from the 1999 movie "The Mummy" showing the main antagonist, Arnold Vosloo's character, with a blank expression. In the caption, Musk simply wrote, "I mean."

Elon Musk's lighthearted take on the sitcom "Friends" certainly caused a stir on social media. Since he shared the post, it has garnered an impressive 35 million views. The response from Musk's followers was mixed, with some supporting the billionaire by criticising and mocking the show, while dedicated fans of the series rushed to defend their beloved sitcom.

One user suggested that much of the laughter elicited by "Friends" is due to the laugh tracks used in the background.

Here are some more reactions to Musk’s meme:

When you realize 90% of the reason you laugh at friends is because the laugh track pic.twitter.com/6Ki9sTdhe5 — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_in_Flint) September 28, 2023

I feel this so much. Am I the only one who just felt it was hyped/overrated? Sure, there were some good episodes and guest appearances. Still 🙃🤷‍♀️ — Heather C. (@Ducati_Chic) September 28, 2023

Oh no, people are gonna stop watching friends because Elon doesn’t think it’s a good show — szobosexual 🇿🇦 (@rebakgasi) September 28, 2023

Can't say I disagree. Really isn't my kind of humor. — Dion Whitaker (@DionDWhitaker) September 28, 2023

It was an OK show, funny sometimes but really just a MID — digitalphotobuzz (@digitalphotobuz) September 28, 2023

Is there anyone that actually enjoyed watching Friends? — Oyindamola|Your Honey Data Vendor (@houseofneeyo) September 28, 2023

