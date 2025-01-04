Elon Musk teases algorithm tweaks and customisable feeds for X: See all details

Elon Musk, owner of X (formerly Twitter), has revealed plans to introduce significant changes to the platform’s algorithm and user experience. The updates aim to prioritise content that maximises “unregretted user-seconds” and offers users more control over their feeds.

In a tweet on Saturday, Musk announced an impending algorithm update designed to highlight more informational and entertaining content. The changes, which will be detailed by the company’s engineering team, aim to address the issue of negative content dominating user feeds.

“Our goal is to maximize unregretted user-seconds. Too much negativity is being pushed that technically grows user time, but not unregretted user time,” Musk wrote.

The concept of “unregretted user seconds” focuses on ensuring users feel their time spent on the platform is meaningful and enjoyable rather than driven by negativity or sensationalism.

Musk also revealed that X is working on features that will allow users to dynamically adjust their content feeds. This move could give users more flexibility to tailor their experience to their preferences at any given moment.

“We’re also working on easy ways for you to adjust the content feed dynamically, so you can have what you want at any given moment,” Musk tweeted.

Musk reiterated X’s commitment to transparency, stating that the algorithm updates will be shared by @XEng, the company’s engineering team. This openness aligns with Musk’s broader goal of making the platform’s operations more transparent to its users.