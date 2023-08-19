Elon Musk to delete ‘Block’ feature on X as ‘it doesn’t make sense’

Elon Musk, the owner of X, on Friday, said that the block feature on the social media platform will be "deleted" soon. Musk tweeted this while responding to a question from the Tesla Owners Silicon Valley. He said it does not make sense to block people on the app.

Blocking has been a popular safety tool that helps users can protect themselves from unwanted interactions on X. However, users could still mute others.



"Is there ever a reason to block vs mute someone? Give your reasons," Tesla Owners Silicon Valley said on X. To this, Musk replied, "Block is going to be deleted as a 'feature', except for DMs (direct messages)."

BREAKING: @x will be removing the Block feature except in DMs https://t.co/6TjOu5kOwD pic.twitter.com/K2KCTirI8r — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) August 18, 2023

The Blocking feature ensures that blocked accounts can't see your posts. The blocked account also can't direct-message (DM) you. Removal of the feature could lead to unwanted interactions, increased harassment, spam, privacy concerns, and a loss of control for users.

Reacting to Musk's post, former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, supported Musk's decision. He too suggested that there should be a mute option only.

However, Tesla Owners Silicon Valley argued, "In my opinion, it’s worth having. Unfortunately trolls and spammers come out. Haters will always try to get some fame over trolling accounts and bashing their name through the mud and being able to control the experience matters. At least for the reach users."

Musk has been talking about the removal of the feature for a while. In June, he suggested that Twitter should replace blocking with a stronger way to make someone quiet. He also complained about people making long lists of users to block and blocking many people who pay for Twitter Blue. But sometimes, Musk makes promises that he doesn't keep, so we'll have to see if this change really happens.

