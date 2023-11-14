Elon Musk to get his own biopic directed by Oscar nominated filmmaker Darren Aronofsky; Here's who can play him

After a bidding war between filmmakers and studios, Elon Musk’s biopic rights are now given to A24 Studio. A report by Variety has claimed that this film will be directed by the acclaimed director Darren Aronofsky. This movie will be based on the biography of the tech mogul written by Walter Issacson and was published in September this year.

Aronofsky had directed the film The Whale, that was nominated for Oscar last year. He has also directed popular films like Requiem for a Dream (2000), Black Swan (2010) and Mother! (2017)”. He is known for his filmmaking style that includes psychological elements.

While details of this film are still under wraps but Musk has shown his excitement about the film by posting on X, formerly known as Twitter. He wrote, “Glad Darren is doing it. He is one of the best.” It is still unknown who is going to play the complicated tech billionaire in the film.

Variety has revealed the names of a few actors who can play Elon Musk in this biopic. It predicted that Ghost Rider fame Nicolas Cage, Matt LeBlanc of Friends, Robert Downey Jr. and Jesse Eisenberg are some of the top actors who can play Musk. There is a slight chance that Musk play as himself in the film, as he has appeared in movies like Iron Man 2, and TV show The Big Bang Theory. However, time commitment is something that can be a hurdle for the super busy Tesla CEO.

For the unversed, the biographer Walter Isaacson has also written about the lives of Steve Jobs, Albert Einstein, Benjamin Franklin and more. Recently, the book on Elon Musk has also turned out to be a bestseller. The book circles around his childhood, his past romantic relationships, his children and his career. Isaacson had spent two years shadowing Musk and spoke to many people in his life as research for this book.

Earlier, speaking exclusively to Tech Today, Isaacson had said about Musk that there are times when he is a great engineer, but then there are also times when he is giddy and silly. "And there are times when he’s dark and angry. And so, it’s a roller-coaster ride with one of the most impulsive, mercurial people. But it’s those traits that have helped him bring us into the era of electric vehicles and to be able to get astronauts into orbit from the US, which even NASA can’t do anymore.”

