Elon Musk to launch 'TruthGPT' to take on Google, Microsoft, OpenAI

Elon Musk has announced his plans to launch 'TruthGPT,' an artificial intelligence (AI) platform to take on Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI. He aims to challenge their existing AI offerings, which he claims are not focused on maximum truth-seeking.

During an interview with Fox News Channel's Tucker Carlson, Musk criticized Microsoft-backed OpenAI for "training the AI to lie." He accused the firm of becoming "closed source" and "for-profit" and "closely allied with Microsoft." He also took a jab at Google's co-founder, Larry Page, accusing him of not taking AI safety seriously.

In the interview, he said, "I'm going to start something which I call 'TruthGPT', or a maximum truth-seeking AI that tries to understand the nature of the universe."

Musk revealed that TruthGPT would try to understand the nature of the universe, becoming the "best path to safety" that is "unlikely to annihilate humans." He said the launch was an effort to create a third option, in addition to the existing offerings from Google and Microsoft.

Ironically, Musk's move to start his AI platform came after he and a group of AI experts called for a six-month pause in developing systems more powerful than OpenAI's newly launched GPT-4, citing potential risks to society.

Musk has also reiterated his warning about the dangers of AI, saying that "AI is more dangerous than, say, mismanaged aircraft design or production maintenance or bad car production." He warned that AI has the potential to cause "civilizational destruction."

Musk and OpenAI

Musk co-founded OpenAI in 2015 but stepped down from the company's board in 2018. He revealed that he left OpenAI because he had to focus on Tesla and SpaceX, and other reasons for his departure from OpenAI were that "Tesla was competing for some of the same people as OpenAI & I didn’t agree with some of what OpenAI team wanted to do."

Reportedly, Musk has been poaching AI researchers from Google to launch a startup to rival OpenAI. Last month, Musk registered a firm named X.AI Corp, incorporated in Nevada, according to a state filing, listing Musk as the sole director.

