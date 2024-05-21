scorecardresearch
Elon Musk's Neuralink receives approval for second human brain chip implant

Elon Musk's Neuralink receives approval for second human brain chip implant

Details about the second recipient remain undisclosed, but the latest chip reportedly incorporates design improvements.

Musk has grand ambitions for Neuralink, saying it would facilitate speedy surgical insertions of its chip devices to treat conditions like obesity, autism, depression, and schizophrenia. Musk has grand ambitions for Neuralink, saying it would facilitate speedy surgical insertions of its chip devices to treat conditions like obesity, autism, depression, and schizophrenia.

Elon Musk's brain-computer interface company, Neuralink, has reportedly secured approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to implant its groundbreaking brain chip in a second human subject, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal on Monday. This development comes as the first recipient, Noland Armagh, shared his emotional journey after receiving the implant.

Details about the second recipient remain undisclosed, but the latest chip reportedly incorporates design improvements, such as embedding its ultrathin wires deeper into the brain for enhanced functionality.

Neuralink's brain chip holds immense promise for individuals suffering from paralysis, potentially restoring full body control by bridging severed nerve signals. Musk envisions a future where the technology can connect a Neuralink chip in the brain to a second chip in the spine, ultimately enabling complete mobility.

Armagh, the first recipient, can now control a computer or phone simply by thinking, demonstrating the chip's ability to facilitate "telepathic" communication. The ongoing clinical trials aim to evaluate the initial functionality of Neuralink's wireless brain-computer interface, paving the way for individuals with paralysis to regain control over external devices through their thoughts.

This second FDA approval marks a significant step forward for Neuralink and the burgeoning field of brain-computer interfaces.

Published on: May 21, 2024, 10:51 AM IST
