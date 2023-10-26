Elon Musk's social media platform X rolls out audio, video calling for some users

Social media platform X, previously known as Twitter, is set to introduce an early version of video and audio calling for select users, as per a statement from its owner, Elon Musk. The billionaire is driving X's transformation into an "everything app."

Musk referred to a post on the platform guiding users on how to activate this feature as an "Early version of video & audio calling on X."

This latest functionality is part of a series of new features and alterations to the platform's core experience since Musk's acquisition of the social media company nearly a year ago.

Early version of video & audio calling on 𝕏 https://t.co/aFI3VujLMh — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 25, 2023

Following the rebranding of Twitter to X, Musk made clear his intention to transform the platform into a super-app, offering a wide array of services ranging from messaging and social networking to peer-to-peer payments.

In an earlier tease in August, Musk had stated that users wouldn't require a phone number for these features, and they would be accessible on Apple's iOS, Google's Android, and personal computers.

Meanwhile, X is currently in the trial phase of a subscription plan named "Not a Bot," priced at the equivalent of US$1 (Rs 83) annually, available to users in New Zealand and the Philippines. Users who opt not to subscribe will retain the ability to log in, view content, and follow other accounts, but they won't have the capacity to engage in activities like tweeting, liking, sharing, or bookmarking content. This subscription is exclusively offered to new accounts and specifically designed for the browser version of the platform, rather than the mobile app.

As implied by its name, Not a Bot, X has positioned this plan as a measure to discourage the presence of automated bots. Bots are accounts that operate on automated scripts, often created by malicious individuals with the intent of disseminating false information and increasing advertising traffic. They proliferate not only on X but also on various other platforms, including Facebook and Instagram.

