Elon Musk's SpaceX just bought a parachute company for Rs 18 crore; here’s why

Elon Musk's SpaceX has recently purchased Pioneer Aerospace, a space parachute manufacturer, for $2.2 million (around Rs 18.3 crore). The acquisition occurred following the parent company's bankruptcy filing in Florida, as reported by The information

This marks SpaceX's first publicly disclosed acquisition since 2021, when it acquired Swarm, a small satellite company, for $524 million.

Pioneer Aerospace has been a vital supplier of drogue parachutes for numerous SpaceX and NASA missions, including crewed flights and cargo deliveries to the International Space Station (ISS), as well as the "Osiris Rex" mission.

Drogue parachutes are smaller parachutes used to slow down and stabilise an object in motion, often in aviation. They're commonly deployed before the main parachute to assist in deceleration, stabilise the descent, or prevent excessive spinning during the landing process. In aviation, drogue parachutes are frequently used in aircraft, especially during emergencies or when there's a need to reduce speed during landing. They serve to decrease the velocity and manage the aircraft's descent, improving safety and control.

The drogue parachutes already play a crucial role in stabilising and slowing down spacecraft like Dragon upon reentry into Earth's atmosphere. For instance, in Dragon's case, the chute deploys at 18,000 feet altitude, slowing the capsule down from around 350 miles per hour, while the main chutes, procured by SpaceX from Airborne Systems, deploy later during reentry, at about 6,000 feet altitude.

This acquisition coincides with SpaceX's preparations to utilise its Starship rocket system as a fully reusable means of transporting both crew and cargo to Earth orbit. Additionally, this move aligns with SpaceX's ambitions to support human return missions to the Moon, voyages to Mars, and exploration beyond.

