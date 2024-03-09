Elon Musk's X introduces 'Articles' feature for premium users; see details

In a bold move aimed at challenging traditional media outlets, X (formerly Twitter), under the stewardship of tech magnate Elon Musk, unveiled its latest innovation: 'Articles'. This new feature offers Premium subscribers an avenue to share extensive written content on the platform, complete with stylised text, embedded multimedia, and more.

Related Articles

The company announced in a statement, "Articles represent a fresh approach to sharing long-form written content on X. Exclusive to Premium+ subscribers and Verified Organisations, Articles are now accessible to users worldwide."

Beyond plain text, these articles can incorporate a variety of media elements such as images, videos, GIFs, posts, and hyperlinks. Moreover, users have the flexibility to format their content with headings, subheadings, and various text styles including bold, italics, and strikethrough. Additionally, numerical and bulleted lists can be seamlessly integrated into the articles.

Once an article is published, it becomes available for viewing and sharing to all X users based on the specified audience controls. To create an article, users can navigate to the dedicated Articles tab on the X platform, initiate the writing process, and subsequently publish their work when ready.

Furthermore, X ensures that users retain control over their content post-publication. They can edit or delete articles as desired, providing a level of autonomy not typically associated with traditional media platforms.