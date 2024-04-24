Elon Musk's X set to challenge YouTube with dedicated TV app, confirms CEO Linda Yaccarino

Social media platform X is gearing up to take on the video-sharing giant YouTube with the launch of its own dedicated TV app, announced by CEO Linda Yaccarino.

Yaccarino unveiled the plans in a statement, outlining the platform's aim to provide users with a seamless experience from the small screen to the big screen. The new X TV app promises to deliver high-quality video content directly to smart TVs, offering users an immersive entertainment experience.

"Soon we’ll bring real-time, engaging content to your smart TVs with the X TV App. This will be your go-to companion for a high-quality, immersive entertainment experience on a larger screen," said Yaccarino.

The user interface of the X TV app bears a striking resemblance to YouTube, suggesting that X is positioning itself as a direct competitor to the Google-owned platform.

Among the features touted by Yaccarino are a trending video algorithm, AI-powered topics, cross-device compatibility, enhanced video search functionality, and effortless casting capabilities. The app is also expected to be widely available, with plans for compatibility on most smart TVs in the near future.

"We’ll keep you updated. And of course please share your ideas. We build X for our community," Yaccarino encouraged users.

From the small screen to the big screen X is changing everything. Soon we’ll bring real-time, engaging content to your smart TVs with the X TV App. This will be your go-to companion for a high-quality, immersive entertainment experience on a larger screen. We’re still building it… pic.twitter.com/QhG6cVDpZ8 — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayaX) April 23, 2024

One of the highlights of the new app is the trending video algorithm, designed to keep users informed with tailored popular content. Additionally, AI-powered topics will categorise videos by subject, providing users with a more organised viewing experience.

In response to the announcement, one X user suggested the implementation of a video playlist or index for creators, allowing them to curate their own content and separate original videos from shorter news clips or commentaries.

"Many users post a wide variety of videos and would want to separate their original content from 30-second news clips they are commenting on. It would help viewers be able to view only their curated videos," the user explained.