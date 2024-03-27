Elon Musk's xAI to enable chatbot Grok for all premium subscribers of X

In a recent announcement, tech magnate Elon Musk revealed that the artificial intelligence startup xAI's chatbot, Grok, is set to become accessible to all premium subscribers of the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

This significant development was disclosed via a post on the platform, with Musk choosing to withhold further specifics regarding the implementation.

Until now, access to the Grok chatbot had been limited exclusively to Premium+ subscribers. However, Musk's decision to broaden its availability comes amidst a shifting landscape for the microblogging platform, with advertisers increasingly opting to divert their investments elsewhere. In response, Musk has underscored the imperative of reducing the platform's reliance on advertising revenue, pivoting towards more enticing subscription-based models.

This strategic move by the billionaire entrepreneur follows his recent assertion that xAI would be making Grok open-source. This decision came in the wake of Musk's legal action against OpenAI, alleging a departure from its original mission in favour of a profit-oriented approach. By open-sourcing Grok, Musk aims to provide the public with unfettered access to the underlying code, facilitating experimentation with the technology.

Furthermore, this initiative aligns xAI with other industry players such as Meta and France's Mistral, both of which have embraced open-source AI models.