'Emergency alert: Extreme': Govt testing alert message for Android, iOS users with loud buzzer-like sound

The Department of Telecommunication has sent a sample testing message to Android users in India to test a pan-India alert system. The notification on Android and iOS phones popped up with a loud buzzer-like sound in order to attract the attention of the user. The alert was sent with the title: "Emergency alert: Extreme".

The text message sent by the Department of Telecommunication read, "This is a SAMPLE TESTING MESSAGE sent through Cell Broadcasting System by Department of Telecommunication, Government of India. Please ignore this message as no action is required from your end. This message has been sent to test Pan-India Emergency Alert System being implemented by National Disaster Management Authority. It aims to enhance public safety and provide timely alerts during emergencies."

The emergency text message was sent to various devices including smartwatches. The Apple Watch Ultra also received a text message with a strong buzzer as well as vibration. The new alert system is designed to override silent mode on smartphones in order to alert the user. However, some users who had their phones on silent did not get the message with a loud sound or vibration. This bug could be fixed in further tests.

Emergency Alert Notification on Apple Watch Ultra 2

Why are you getting these messages?

The alert message is a way in which the govt plans to broadcast information in cases of real emergency-like situations. These situations could vary according to different regions for disasters like floods, tsunamis, earthquakes or even landslides.

The Department of Telecommunications started a collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in the month of July this year. The primary goal is to create an extensive broadcast network to help people prepare for emergency situations.

This is not the first time users are getting these notifications. The alert system has been tried on various occasions since July this year.

