'Emergency alert: Severe': Smartphone across India got this message from the govt; here's why

The government carried out another trial of its "emergency alert system" by transmitting a test message to multiple smartphone users on Friday. There was a similar testing that happened on smartphones across country last month as well.

The received flash message stated, "This is a TEST MESSAGE sent through the Cell Broadcasting System by the Department of Telecommunication, Government of India. Please disregard this message as no action is needed from your side. This message is part of the Pan-India Emergency Alert System testing being implemented by the National Disaster Management Authority. Its purpose is to enhance public safety and provide timely alerts during emergencies."

Around 12 p.m., the flash message was broadcasted to many smartphones via the Cell Broadcasting System managed by the Department of Telecommunication (C-DOT).

Why the alert?

Department of Telecommunications announced that, in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority, it will be conducting a Cell Broadcast Alert System testing to enhance emergency communication during disasters and ensure the safety and well-being of our valued citizens. Tests of the Cell Broadcast Alert System are being conducted on each Telecom Service Provider. These tests will be performed from time to time in various regions across the country to gauge the efficiency and effectiveness of emergency alert broadcasting capabilities of the systems in place, of various Mobile Operators and Cell Broadcast Systems.

Reactions to the alert

In response to the alert, numerous users took to Twitter (now X) to discuss it. One user shared, "Received a Government Emergency Severe Alert on my Mobile with a Loud Beep! Quite intriguing! It came twice, first in English and then in Hindi."

Emergency Alert: Severe



Who else got this Alert from Cell Broadcasting System th by Department of Telecommunication, Government of India. Pan-India #Emergency #AlertSystem by #NationalDisaster Management Authority. pic.twitter.com/OxodkIoJeC — ADV. INDER KUMAR 🇮🇳💙 (@InderKumar1895) September 15, 2023

The Indian government is right now testing an emergency alert message. If you receive this, there is no need to worry. You'll be alerted if there is a pan India emergency. pic.twitter.com/8DouXJdw77 — Ismat Ara (@IsmatAraa) September 15, 2023