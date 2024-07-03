EMotorad to celebrate MS Dhoni's birthday with special edition e-cycle and massive giveaway

Electric cycle manufacturer EMotorad is pulling out all the stops to celebrate cricket icon MS Dhoni's birthday on July 7th. This year's festivities include the launch of a vibrant yellow "MSD Edition Legend 07 Cycle," a special edition e-cycle paying tribute to the legendary cricketer.

The MSD Edition Legend 07 Cycle boasts both style and substance. This limited-edition e-cycle features Dhoni's signature, commemorates India's World Cup victories, and includes intricate design elements sure to excite fans. Beyond its unique aesthetics, the cycle boasts a powerful motor, a range of over 40 km, and a top speed of 25 kmph.

To further amplify the celebration, EMotorad is hosting its biggest giveaway ever. Running over seven days, the contest promises seven surprises and seven lucky winners. Fans can enter by following EMotorad on Instagram and leaving a birthday wish for Dhoni. The grand prize? A chance to win their very own MSD Edition Legend 07 Cycle!

The week-long celebration will feature daily activities engaging Dhoni's massive fan base and commemorating the beloved cricketer's birthday in style.

Priced at ₹34,999, the MSD Edition Legend 07 Cycle is a limited edition product available on EMotorad’s website, Amazon, Flipkart, and select offline stores. Combining unique features with limited availability, the cycle is poised to be a hit with cycling enthusiasts and MS Dhoni fans alike.