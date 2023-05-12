Entry-level Redmi A2 confirmed for India launch on May 19

Xiaomi has announced to launch its entry-level smartphone called Redmi A2 in India on May 19. The Redmi A2 series will include Redmi A2 and Redmi A2+. Notably, it is not yet confirmed if the Redmi A2+ smartphone will be launched in India or not.

The company microsite has revealed a few key details of the upcoming smartphone. It also shows a “Notify Me” button that one can tap to stay updated with the upcoming launch details.

Redmi A2 is confirmed to feature a waterdrop notch display with dual rear camera setup. In terms of design, the smartphone is likely to come with a leather finish. It will be available in a light green colour variant. It will also come with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Redmi A2 series launch: How to watch it live

Redmi A2 series launch event will kick off at 11 am in India. The livestream of the event will be available on the company’s YouTube page and social media handles.

Presenting #RedmiA2 series, our #DeshKaSmartphone which will revolutionize the way you connect & communicate.#Giveaway Time!

1. Head to the link below and follow the easy steps to win #RedmiA2

2. Share screenshot below using the hashtags

Hurry here: https://t.co/hVagBMgofl pic.twitter.com/sCWZZKrK0l May 12, 2023

Redmi A2 series expected specs, features

Going by the specifications of Redmi A2 launched in the European markets, the smartphone is likely to feature a 6.52-inch LCD display that offers 1,600 x 720 pixel resolution. It is expected to be powered by MediaTek Helio G36 chipset and offer 2GB and 3GB RAM options. In terms of storage, the smartphone is likely to offer 32GB of internal storage. Redmi A2 is likely to run on Android 12 (Go Edition) out of the box.

For photography, the smartphone will feature a dual rear camera setup that might house an 8MP sensor and a QVGA camera alongside an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone is expected to feature a 5MP front facing camera.

Redmi A2 is expected to be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery. The smartphone is likely to come with a micro-USB port for charging.

