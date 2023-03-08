EU calls on Elon Musk to increase Twitter moderation staff citing content concerns: Report

Elon Musk has been advised by the European Union (EU) to employ more human moderators and fact-checkers to scrutinize posts on Twitter. The demand comes as the EU is set to implement the Digital Services Act, which mandates internet platforms to put in place specific measures against illegal content, according to a report from the Financial Times.

The report states that Musk has laid off over half of Twitter's 7,500 staff, including entire trust and safety teams in some offices, in an effort to restructure the loss-making business he acquired for $44 billion in October. However, the EU's demand for greater moderation complicates the process of streamlining the company's operations while still complying with the forthcoming legislation.

Twitter has reportedly been leaning heavily on automation to moderate content, reducing the need for manual reviews. Unlike larger competitors such as Meta Platforms Inc (which owns Facebook and Instagram), Twitter does not currently employ fact checkers.

In a video call in January, EU industry chief Thierry Breton warned Musk of the significant challenges facing Twitter in applying transparent use policies, reinforcing content moderation and protecting freedom of speech. Without greater investment in moderation efforts, Twitter's ability to comply with the Digital Services Act could be brought into question.

The report concludes that Musk's cost-cutting measures have led to concerns over Twitter's compliance with regulations, as well as the social media giant's ability to monitor and remove illegal content. The EU's push for greater moderation may force Musk to reassess his strategy and potentially increase staffing levels to comply with the legislation.

