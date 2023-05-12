YouTube star MrBeast eyes Twitter CEO role if Elon Musk's new choice 'doesn't work out'

Elon Musk's announcement of a new CEO for Twitter has garnered attention and speculation from all corners, including from YouTube star MrBeast. Musk did not name the new CEO, but it is being reported that Comcast NBCUniversal executive Linda Yaccarino was in talks for the job.

Musk tweeted, "Excited to announce that I've hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!" He also stated that he would transition to the role of chief technology officer within the next few weeks.

MrBeast, a popular YouTuber known for his charitable donations, humour, and gaming content, expressed his thoughts on Musk's announcement on Twitter. He tweeted, "I call dibs if she doesn’t work out," indicating his interest in the position. His real name is Jimmy Donaldson and has over 152 million subscribers on YouTube. Donaldson is also known for his business ventures, including his own burger chain, MrBeast Burger.

The WSJ cited sources familiar with the situation in stating that Yaccarino was in talks for the top post. According to a Silicon Valley executive and a former Hollywood executive who spoke on condition of anonymity, Yaccarino could be Musk's choice to lead Twitter.

Yaccarino, the top advertising sales executive at NBCUniversal, recently interviewed Musk at an advertising conference in Miami, where she praised his work ethic. Yaccarino joined NBCU in 2011 after 15 years at Turner Entertainment and has been credited with dragging the network's ad sales operation into the digital future.

I call dibs if she doesn’t work out — MrBeast (@MrBeast) May 11, 2023

Also Read

'Buying Netflix at $4 billion would've been better instead of...': Former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer

ChatGPT beats top investment funds in stock-picking experiment