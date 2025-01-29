scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Elon Musk re-enters world of financial services by introducing digital payments on X in partnership with VISA

Feedback

Elon Musk re-enters world of financial services by introducing digital payments on X in partnership with VISA

Elon Musk's X has partnered with Visa to launch a digital wallet, X Money Account, allowing seamless transactions on the platform. This move marks a significant step in Musk's vision of integrating social media with financial services.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Elon Musk re-enters world of financial services by introducing digital payments on X Elon Musk re-enters world of financial services by introducing digital payments on X

Elon Musk’s social media platform, X, is making a bold move into financial services. On Tuesday, the company announced a partnership with Visa to launch the X Money Account, a digital wallet that will allow users to send, receive, and transfer money directly on the platform.

According to X CEO Linda Yaccarino, Visa will enable users to move funds between their bank accounts and X’s digital wallet, making transactions as seamless as using Zelle or Venmo. The service will also let users connect their debit cards for peer-to-peer payments and instantly transfer funds to their bank accounts.

Related Articles

Yaccarino called the deal “another milestone for the Everything App,” reinforcing Musk’s vision of turning X into a one-stop platform for social media, finance, and more. “First of many big announcements about X Money this year,” she wrote in her post.

Musk’s financial ambitions go way back

Musk’s push into digital payments isn’t new. In 1999, he co-founded X.com, one of the first federally insured online banks. The platform quickly gained traction, attracting over 200,000 customers within its first few months.

In 2000, X.com merged with Confinity, a company known for its money-transfer service, PayPal. The new entity eventually took the PayPal name and became a leader in digital payments. Two years later, eBay acquired PayPal for $1.5 billion, and Musk walked away with $176 million from the sale.

Now, more than two decades later, Musk is bringing the X.com legacy full circle, once again aiming to redefine online finance—this time, through X.

The X Money service is set to launch later this year, and the company is expected to announce more financial partners soon, according to a source familiar with the matter.

One of the first major features will allow content creators on X to accept and store payments directly on the platform—a move that could challenge traditional banks and payment services.

Musk has even hinted at banking-like features, such as high-yield money market accounts, which could make X Money more than just a digital wallet.

For now, though, the Visa deal marks the first big step toward X becoming a major player in the digital payments space—and perhaps even realising Musk’s long-standing vision of a next-generation financial platform.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Jan 29, 2025, 6:25 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement