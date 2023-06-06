Everything's right, but...: Why do AI image tools like DALL-E, Midjourney get human hands wrong

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has revolutionised numerous industries, including art and design. With the advent of AI-powered image generation models like GANs (Generative Adversarial Networks), impressive artwork can be generated automatically. However, one aspect that often falls short of perfection is the generation of realistic hands. AI-generated hands tend to appear distorted, unnatural, or "messed up." In this article, we delve into the reasons behind this phenomenon and explore the challenges associated with generating lifelike hands using AI.

The Complexity of Hand Anatomy

Human hands possess an intricate structure and an array of joints, bones, tendons, and muscles, allowing for dexterity and fine motor control. Capturing the subtle nuances of hand anatomy presents a significant challenge for AI algorithms. AI models struggle to grasp the intricacies of joints, proportions, and articulation, resulting in unrealistic and misshapen hand representations.

Lack of Sufficient Training Data

AI models require vast amounts of diverse and high-quality training data to learn and generate accurate representations. However, gathering a comprehensive dataset of realistic hand images is a complex task. Collecting a wide range of hand poses, gestures, and lighting conditions is time-consuming and requires meticulous effort. Insufficient training data can lead to limited hand variations in AI-generated images, resulting in a lack of diversity and realism.

“Midjourney is slowly becoming a lot better than how it was just a few months ago. Much of it depends on the prompts too. The hands looking a little off will improve with time. The whole system works on training. It's like a kid learning with time. As the training data set will improve, the AI software will improve too,” India Today’s Group Creative Editor and Design Head Nilanjan Das said.

The Uncanny Valley Effect

The "Uncanny Valley" is a term used to describe the phenomenon where artificial entities that closely resemble humans, but still possess subtle imperfections, elicit a sense of unease and discomfort in observers. AI-generated hands often fall into this uncanny valley, where the subtle discrepancies in shape, proportion, or movement make them appear disturbingly unreal. The human eye is incredibly perceptive, and even the smallest deviations from natural hand anatomy can be easily noticed.

The Difficulty of Hand Poses and Gestures

Hands are not only complex in terms of their anatomy, but they also possess a wide range of poses and gestures. Capturing the nuances of hand movement and accurately representing different gestures is an intricate task. AI models struggle to generate realistic hands when attempting to replicate specific poses, such as clenched fists, open palms, or intricate finger movements. The subtleties of joint angles and the relationship between fingers are often lost in translation.

Also read: 'Twitter 2.0': Elon Musk's Twitter CEO pick Linda Yaccarino on future of the platform

Imperfect Translation of 2D to 3D

AI-generated images are typically created in a two-dimensional format. Transforming these 2D representations into three-dimensional models introduces additional challenges. The conversion process can result in distortions and inaccuracies, leading to unnatural-looking hands. Achieving a seamless transition from 2D to 3D representation remains a complex problem for AI algorithms.

Overcoming the Challenges

Developing more advanced AI models capable of generating realistic hands requires addressing the aforementioned challenges. Increasing the availability and quality of hand-related training data can significantly enhance the performance of AI algorithms. Collecting diverse datasets that encompass a wide range of hand shapes, poses, and gestures is crucial for training models that produce lifelike hands.

Improving the understanding of hand anatomy and movement within AI systems can also lead to more accurate representations. By incorporating biomechanical knowledge and refining algorithms to replicate the complexity of joint angles and finger interactions, AI-generated hands can become more realistic.

Additionally, leveraging advanced rendering techniques and integrating 3D modelling into AI frameworks can help bridge the gap between 2D and 3D representations, resulting in more convincing hand visuals.

Also Read

'Buying Netflix at $4 billion would've been better instead of...': Former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer

ChatGPT beats top investment funds in stock-picking experiment