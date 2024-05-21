Ex-Nvidia, Google recruiter reveals 3 tips for landing a dream job

Former Google, Nvidia recruiter, Stefanie Fackrell, has revealed three tips for resume summary writing that will help applicants get a good job. She stated that always remember to mention the type of work scenario you are looking at: remote, hybrid or on-site. She also gave a brief about how one should write the summary in their resume and why does it matter.

She told CNBC Make It, “I am always impressed with people that can really package it very well. I think a great summary just really showcases what the person brings to the table”, including “what they’re passionate about, what they’ve done in their career.” She stated that just three to five sentences are enough.

She added that if you are applying for a managerial position, include lines like “seasoned program manager who has built 10 products” and “passionate about learning and development.”

Fackrell’s first advice while writing the summary in the resume is to leave out the number of experiences when writing the summary, as it can lead to “bias or ageism”. She noted that your resume and LinkedIn will ultimately reveal the experience you have without you actually pointing it out specifically.

Secondly, applicants need to analyse if the industry that they are aiming for really requires a summary at all. She said, “High finance, I think, and lawyers really don’t do professional summaries.” She added that tech does, however, as do marketing, advertising and sales.

Lastly, Fackrell stated that before writing your summary in the resume, especially if you are changing industries or just starting your career, “always Google search or look up what should be on a resume within that industry.” You can include if you really want to but you need to do your research ahead of time.

Fackrell further recommended that job applicants need to keep “a running list of accomplishments” so that they don’t forget how they have contributed to their teams. She said, “If it’s better for your brain and visually to do it in the resume format, do it that way so you can pick and pull as you need. If you just want to have a list of accomplishments and then create your resume from that, I think that’s great.”

Also Read:

After cancelling India visit, Elon Musk is eyeing Sri Lanka for Starlink internet service implementation

'I was shocked, angered and in disbelief': Scarlett Johansson accuses OpenAI of using AI voice 'eerily similar to hers'