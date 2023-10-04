Excited for Cricket World Cup? PlayStation India announces launch of PS5 Cricket 24 bundle; see pricing and details

PlayStation India has announced the launch of the PS5 Console – Cricket 24 Bundle, a significant development for cricket and gaming enthusiasts. This bundle is set to bring the world of cricket to gaming consoles like never before. Cricket 24, developed by Big Ant Studios, promises to be the most comprehensive video game simulation of cricket to date.

The PS5 Console – Cricket 24 Bundle is designed to provide a fan-favourite gaming experience that brings the excitement of T20 cricket teams directly into your living room. At the core of this bundle is the cutting-edge PlayStation 5 console, which forms the foundation for an immersive gaming experience.

The package also includes the intuitive DualSense™ wireless controller, ensuring precision and responsiveness in every gaming move. Additionally, essential components such as the base, HDMI cable, AC power cord, and USB cable are included, along with printed materials to guide users through their gaming journey.

To enhance the immersive cricketing experience, the bundle includes the Cricket 24 – Indian Edition full game voucher, allowing players to engage with professional Indian T20 teams in over 50 meticulously detailed official stadiums.

For a limited time, the PS5 Console – Cricket 24 Bundle will be available at an introductory price of Rs 47,990 (MRP Rs 57,990) starting from October 8th, 2023. This bundle can be purchased through various ecommerce platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, ShopatSC, as well as offline stores like Sony Center, Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales, and participating retailers.

The PS5 Console – Cricket 24 Bundle, presented by PlayStation India, is set to redefine the cricket and gaming experience, making it a must-have for cricket enthusiasts. Users are advised to ensure that their PS5 console is updated to the latest system software version and has an internet connection to unlock the full potential of this extraordinary gaming bundle.

