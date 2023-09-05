Excitel launches broadband plans with free Smart TV and 200-inch projector screen: Price, benefits, and more

Broadband provider Excitel has introduced new broadband plans called ‘Big Screen Plans’ in India with free devices. The new prepaid plans include access to OTT apps like Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, and ZEE5, Smart TV, projector, free live TV channels, data, and more. The two new plans are launched at Rs 1,299 and Rs 1,499 and are available across 35 cities. Here are the detailed benefits, availability and validity of these Big Screen broadband plans.

Excitel broadband plans with free Smart TV, 200-inch projector

The newly introduced Rs 1,299 plan will offer 400 Mbps internet speed with unlimited data usage along with 16 OTT channels and over 550 Live TV channels. Buyers will get a Wybor 32-inch Smart Frameless HD Cloud TV with this plan. It comes with a validity of a month.

On the other hand, to get a free HD projector screen, users will need to buy the Rs 1,499 per month Excitel broadband plan. Buyers will get EGate K9 Pro-Max Android projector that offers a 210-inch 1080p display. They will also get access to 16 OTT channels and 550+ Live TV channels. As mentioned earlier, these OTT platforms include Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, and others.

Notably, no-cost EMI option is available for both the plans. These Excitel plans are available across Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Jaipur, Kanpur, Varanasi, Vishakhapatnam, and many other Indian cities.

Varun Pasricha, COO, Excitel said: “Our decision to expand the 'Smart TV with Smart Wi-Fi Plan' PAN India as BIG Screen Plan aims to offer users the luxury of uninterrupted and high-speed home entertainment with free OTT subscriptions, TV sets, and Projectors. We at Excitel, want to change broadband offerings according to the now changing ways of young to consume home entertainment. We envision aligning all our future offerings with the same commitment and responsibility for India's large and untapped broadband users”.

Last month, the broadband provider had introduced ‘Cable Cutter Plan’ that was aimed at gaming community of India. The plan offered 400 Mbps internet speed with unlimited data usage and a range of 12 OTT apps, 550+ Live TV Channels.

