Facebook Broadcast Channels: Check how it works; list of popular Facebook channels

Mark Zuckerberg had recently announced the introduction of broadcast channels on Facebook and Messenger. These channels are a new public messaging tool for Pages on Facebook, allowing Page admins such as creators and public figures to directly reach their communities.

Meta claims that the new Channels will allow page admins to use features like polls for instant feedback, share behind-the-scenes photos or videos, and use voice notes. The ability for Pages to create broadcast channels is currently being tested and is expected to be rolled out in the coming weeks. Anyone on Facebook can join these broadcast channels to stay updated with their favourite Pages.

How it works

If you manage a Page on Facebook in a market where broadcast channels are available, you can start a channel directly from your Page. If not, you can join the waitlist and will be notified when the feature becomes available.

Once a broadcast channel is created and the first message is sent, followers of that Page will receive a one-time notification to join the channel. Only the creator of the channel can send messages, but members can react to messages and vote in polls.

How to join Facebook Channels

For those planning to join a channel, you can do so from your Page’s profile on Facebook and see those you’ve joined in your chats list. Once you join the channel, you’ll start receiving notifications when content is posted. Notifications can be muted by tapping the “mute” icon at the top right corner of the channel thread.

List of popular Channels to join

Here are some broadcast channels on Facebook and Messenger you can join now:

Netflix

Jay Shetty

WWE

The Dodo

Hrithik Roshan

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

League of Legends

International Cricket Council

Goldmine Telefilms

Safety and Privacy

People can report both a broadcast channel itself or specific content shared in the channel, which can be removed if it goes against Meta's policies. Broadcast channels are also public and discoverable chats, so don't expect end-to-end encryption on the Channels.

