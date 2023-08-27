Fate of Chandrayaan-3: What will happen to Pragyan rover after 14 days

In a captivating twist of time and space, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is meticulously tracking its lunar explorers Pragyan and Vikram as they face a lunar night that could render them inactive. Experts reveal that a single day or night on the moon is a staggering 14 times longer than on Earth, painting an otherworldly picture of celestial mechanics.

As the sun dips below the moon's horizon, temperatures plummet to an astonishing minus 180 degrees Celsius or even lower, a stark contrast to the searing heat experienced during the lunar day. This frigid environment, which will endure for the next 14 Earth days from August 23, 2023, is expected to induce a temporary slumber in the intrepid lunar travellers.

However, the visionaries at ISRO remain hopeful that the dawn of a new lunar day, 28 Earth days from now, might rejuvenate Pragyan and Vikram, marking a remarkable achievement for India's lunar aspirations.

During this lunar hiatus, communication will not falter entirely. Pragyan will maintain contact with its partner, the lander Vikram, which will diligently relay essential data back to ISRO's mission control centre. Nevertheless, a direct link with the rover will remain dormant throughout this period, underscoring the unique challenge posed by lunar nights.

The meticulous selection of August 23 as the landing date for Vikram is not arbitrary; it coincides with the commencement of a lunar day cycle. ISRO had also prepared a contingency plan: a landing on August 24 in case the initial attempt faltered. If circumstances necessitated further attempts, a retry was scheduled after a complete lunar day/night rotation, 29 days later.

As the lunar module graced the surface, it captured and sent back mesmerising images of the moon's landscape, allowing Earth-bound observers a glimpse into this enigmatic realm. These captivating images hinted at the serene lunar environment moments before the historic touchdown.

