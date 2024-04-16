Feature phones still king in India but smartphones catching up fast, reveals CMR study

A recent report by CyberMedia Research (CMR) indicates significant shifts in India's mobile phone market preferences. As digital acceleration grows, there's a rising interest in affordable 4G and 5G smartphones, especially in the price segment below INR 10,000. This shift is noted even as feature phones continue to be essential for many due to their affordability, ease of use, and long battery life.

Here are the key takeaways from the CMR study which surveyed over 2,000 mobile phone users across major Indian cities:

Increased Smartphone Interest: A notable 75 per cent of feature phone users are considering switching to smartphones, particularly those priced between Rs 6,000 and Rs 8,000.

Changing Usage Patterns: Feature phone users primarily use their phones for calls, alarms, and texting, with an increasing number also using apps like weather, news, and social media. The average daily use is about three hours.

Demand for Enhanced Features: The limitations of feature phones, such as poor camera quality, lack of advanced apps, and limited internet access, are pushing users towards smartphones.

Brand Performance: Samsung leads in brand awareness for feature phones, but itel shows the highest conversion rates from trial to current usage and enjoys robust brand loyalty and satisfaction among its users.

Prabhu Ram, Head - Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CyberMedia Research (CMR) said, “Our research identifies a key trend: consumers are increasingly seeking feature phones with a more premium experience, including features like UPI payments. However, the inherent limitations of these devices are ultimately driving them towards smartphones, particularly affordable 4G and 5G models. Brands like itel, which excel in both budget-friendly smartphones and feature phones, are well- positioned to capitalize on this shift, especially among Gen Z and millennials.”

Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, Transsion India, said, "itel's focus on device features & and user-friendly design not only advocates user preference, but also ensures that individuals in deep Bharat stay connected with their loved ones, access important information, and become an important part of India’s socio-economic development."

