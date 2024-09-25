Festive season sale frenzy to begin in hours: Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion Days sale to start at midnight

The festive season in India is here, and with it come the much-awaited Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale and Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, both starting today. These sales are expected to bring some of the best offers of the year across various categories, making it a great time to grab electronics, fashion, home appliances, and more. Here’s what you need to know.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Exclusive Early Access for Prime Members Starting at midnight, Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale opens early for Prime members, giving them a head start on a range of deals. From electronics to fashion and everyday essentials, there are deep discounts across major brands. Prime members get exclusive access to limited-time deals, making it an ideal time to snag high-demand products.

Key features of the sale include: Up to 40 per cent off on laptops: Whether you're a working professional, student, or content creator, there are significant savings on top laptop brands and models. With discounts up to 40 per cent, it's a great time to upgrade your tech. Convenient payment options: Customers can enjoy no-cost EMIs, bank offers, and exchange deals, making purchases more affordable and easier to manage.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024: Major Discounts on smartphones and more Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale is back, offering significant discounts across product categories, including smartphones, electronics, and fashion. This year’s sale promises enticing deals from top brands like Samsung, Apple, Google, Motorola, Realme, and Nothing, making it a hot event for tech lovers.

Here are some standout smartphone deals: Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G: Known for its 50MP camera with 8K video recording, this flagship device will be available for under ₹30,000, a substantial price drop. Samsung Galaxy S23 5G: Originally priced at ₹89,999, this premium smartphone will be available for an effective price of ₹36,999, offering high-end performance and excellent camera quality. Google Pixel 8: If you’re into photography and seamless software experience, the Google Pixel 8 is a must-buy at an effective price of ₹31,999, slashed from ₹75,999. Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 5G: For those eyeing the latest in the Galaxy lineup, the S24 Plus 5G will see a steep drop to ₹64,999.