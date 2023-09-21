Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Deals on Apple iPhones, Samsung, Realme, Poco phones teased

The festive season sales are upon us and Flipkart seems to be the first to build up the hype. The e-commerce giant has released a sneak peek into the annual festive season sale with deals on popular smartphones. The dates of the sale are yet to be revealed but looking at the teasers, we can say that it is bound to start around October 1.

Flipkart has a dedicated page for deals on smartphones. The teasers have revealed that there will be offers on Realme, Poco, Vivo, Samsung, Motorola, and other popular smartphone brands. For those looking to buy a new iPhone, Flipkart has teased a deal that will be disclosed on October 1.

Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale will also witness numerous smartphone launches. The e-commerce website claims that six new smartphones will go on their first-ever sale during BBD sale 2023.

The Moto Edge 40 Neo, Vivo T2 Pro will be launched ahead of the sale. The company will also be offering discounts on Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (128 GB), Realme C51, Samsung Galaxy F34 5G and Motorola G54 5G, Realme 11x 5G, Infinix Zero 30 5G, Moto G84, Vivo V29e, Poco M6 Pro 5G and more.

The e-commerce giant will also be offering multiple benefits apart from the sale price. Smartphones will be available with bank discounts, exchange bonuses, and no-cost EMI. The company also promises "industry best-assured exchange value".

The sale will also have "The Zero Hour" which will start at 7 PM daily during the sale. Buyers will get extra deals and rewards during this period.

