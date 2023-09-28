Flipkart Big Billion Days sale to start on October 8: Check deals on Google, Oppo, Samsung smartphones

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will start on October 8 and will end on October 15 in India. The e-commerce platform has even announced that buyers will get an instant discount of 10 percent on ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Bank cards. They will also get Paytm UPI and Wallet discounts on select products.

In addition to this, customers will also be able to exchange their old mobile devices at good price to buy new smartphones.

Also Read: Top camera phones under Rs 20,000 in India: Realme 11 5G, Galaxy M34 5G, Moto G84 and more

Also Read: JioFiber, AirFiber prepaid recharge plans under the price of Rs 1,000

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Best deals on smartphones

As per the company, buyers will get discounts on many smartphones. Down from Rs 59,999, Google Pixel 7 will be available at an effective price of Rs 36,499, Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G will sell at Rs 35,999, Nothing Phone (2) will be available at Rs 23,999, Samsung Galaxy F13 will be available at Rs 9,199, down from Rs 14,999.

Smartphones like Poco M5, Redmi Note 12, Infinix Hot 30, Vivo V29e, Moto G32 and more will also be available on discounts and offer during the upcoming sale. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Z Flip5, Realme C51, Moto Edge 40 Neo and more will also be available at a lower price.

During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, several smartphones will go on first sale. These smartphones include Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Vivo V29 series and more. Flipkart will reveal more deals as we move closer to the sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is also expected to begin around the same time. During the upcoming Amazon sale, buyers will get discounts and offers on Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Vivo, Realme and more smartphones. They will also get 10 per cent instant discount on SBI Bank cards. The company is yet to announce the official sale dates yet.

Also Read:

Elon Musk shares video of Tesla’s human-like robot doing ‘Namaste’ and ‘Yoga’: Watch Video