Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Best smartphone deals under Rs 15,000 from Samsung, Realme, Vivo

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale has finally resumed for all users. All the deals are live on the company’s website and application. This could be the last phase of sales for this Diwali season. The deals were made live at October 19 midnight and will continue till October 23. During the sale, the buyers will be able to avail bank offers from SBI. The bank is offering a 10 per cent instant discount with the use of SBI credit cards and EMI transactions. Flipkart is offering deals on smartphones, electronics, smart TVs and even apparel. In terms of smartphones deals, there are deals offered across brands like Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Redmi, Realme, Vivo and more.

Here are our top picks for smartphones you can buy under Rs 20,000:

Realme 9i: The realme 9i is priced at Rs 16,999 on Flipkart Big Diwali Sale for the 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant. The 4GB RAM and 64GB Internal storage variant will sell at Rs 12,999. The device gets a 6.6-inch FullHD+ display with a triple camera lens setup. The primary lens is a 50MP unit and the front facing sensor is an 8MP unit. The device is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G.

Vivo T1: The new Vivo T1 will be priced at Rs 14,499 for the variant with 4GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The device comes with a triple camera lens with a 50 MP primary lens and a 16 MP front-facing snapper. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset.

Poco X4 Pro 5G: The device will be available at a price of Rs 15,499 for the variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The device gets an AMOLED display and a triple camera setup. The 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage has been priced at Rs 16,999.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G: The new Galaxy F23 5G comes with a price tag of Rs 13,999 for the variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. While the phone is a little dated, buyer can get a good deal by combining some bank offers. The 4GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 12,999.

Realme 9 5G: The Realme 9 5G is selling at a good price of Rs 14,999 for the variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device gets a FullHD+ display. The device gets a triple camera lens with the primary unit being a 48MP unit. The front camera is a 16MP unit.

Redmi Note 11 SE: This Redmi device will be available with a price tag of Rs 11,499 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95. The device also gets a Super AMOLED display.



