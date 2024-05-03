Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Apple iPhone 15 is selling with discount of Rs 16,000; check all deals

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is now live in India and will end on May 9. During the sale, Apple iPhone 15 that was launched in India at Rs 79,990 is selling at an instant discount of Rs 16,000 on Flipkart. During the sale, customers will get an instant discount of 10 per cent on SBI Bank credit and debit cards. Here are a few top smartphone deals that you shouldn’t miss during this ongoing sale season.

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Best deals on smartphones

Apple iPhone 15

Launched at a starting price of Rs 79,990, Apple iPhone 15 is listed at Rs 63,999 on Flipkart during the ongoing sale. Buyers will also get a discount of Rs 500 on UPI payment. This way, customers will get over Rs 16,000 discount on iPhone 15 without applying any bank offer

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 74,999 last year. It is currently listed at Rs 46,999 on Flipkart. In addition to this, buyers can get Rs 1,000 instant discount on SBI Bank credit and debit cards during the ongoing Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. This will bring the cost down by Rs 29,000.

Nothing Phone 2

Nothing Phone 2 with LED light Glyph design at the back was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 39,999. It is now selling at Rs 36,999 on Flipkart. During the sale, buyers will also get Rs 1,000 instant discount on SBI Bank credit cards.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G is listed at Rs 34,999 on Flipkart, down from Rs 54,999. Customers will also get an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on SBI Bank credit cards. This brings down the cost by Rs 21,000.

Google Pixel 8

Launched at Rs 75,999, Google Pixel 7 is now selling at Rs 62,999 during the ongoing Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. If you have an SBI credit card, you will also get an instant discount of Rs 1,000, bringing the effective price down to Rs 61,999.

