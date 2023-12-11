Flipkart Big Year End Sale: Top deals on iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy S22, Redmi 12 and more

Flipkart is currently hosting its Big Year End Sale in India that will end on December 16. During the sale, the company is offering an instant discount of 10 per cent on Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank and PNB cards on the purchases. Customers will get discounts and offers on all price bracket smartphones including foldables.

Top deals on Samsung, Apple, Redmi and more smartphones

During the sale, Apple iPhone 14 is selling at a starting price of Rs 58,999, down from Rs 69,900. Buyers can also get an instant discount of Rs 500 on HDFC Bank credit cards. In terms of exchange offer, customers can get up to Rs 34,500 off on their old devices. In addition to this, iPhone 14 Plus is also available at a lower price. Launched at Rs 89,900, Apple iPhone 14 Plus is now selling at Rs 67,999 on Flipkart.

Launched at Rs 1,54,999, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 is now available at a starting price of Rs 1,48,999 via Amazon coupon worth Rs 7,000. Buyers can get an exchange bonus of up to Rs 44,500 on the exchange of an old device.

Motorola Edge 40 was initially launched at Rs 29,999 in India. It is now available at Rs 25,499 that includes PNB bank offer of Rs 1,000. Samsung S21 FE is selling at a starting price of Rs 30,999 on Flipkart, down from Rs 49,999. Launched at Rs 49,999, Nothing Phone (2) is now available at Rs 41,999 during the sale. Buyers can also get additional discount of Rs 1,000 on PNB Bank credit cards.

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 72,999. It is now available at Rs 39,999 on Flipkart. Google Pixel 7A is now available with a price tag of Rs 37,999, down from Rs 43,999. Customers can also get Rs 1,000 off on PNB credit cards.

In terms of budget phones, Redmi 12 is selling at a price of Rs 9,899, down from Rs 10,999. This includes Rs 1,100 discount on band credit card transactions. Poco M6 Pro 5G is available at Rs 10,999 on Flipkart. Buyers can get Rs 750 off on HDFC Bank credit card on its purchase.

