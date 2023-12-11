Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers job to the man who helped firing Sam Altman from OpenAI

Ilya Sutskever, Chief Scientist and co-founder of OpenAI, has been offered a job at Elon Musk’s Tesla and xAI. Sutskever helped the board members at the company to fire Sam Altman but later regretted his decision. Altman re-joined as OpenAI CEO just 5 days later.

A user on X, with the handle Whole Mars Catalog, shared a screenshot of a news headline that read, “OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever has become invisible at the company, with his future uncertain, insider say’. He captioned the screenshot with the statement, “Ilya should come work at Tesla!”. Commenting on this post, Elon Musk added, “Or xAI”, hinting that he is in favour of Ilya joining Tesla or xAI, an AI company.

To clarify that there was no bad blood between him and Sutskever, Altman gave a statement after being reinstated as the CEO. He stated, “I love and respect Ilya, I think he's a guiding light of the field and a gem of a human being. I harbor zero ill will towards him. While Ilya will no longer serve on the board, we hope to continue our working relationship and are discussing how he can continue his work at OpenAI.”

Greg Brockman, President and co-founder of OpneAI, has quit the company after Altman’s departure. After he re-joined, he posted a picture with Sutskever hinting that things are well between them now.

For the unversed, initially it looked like Sutskever was the mind in this OpenAI board coup. However, in a plot twist, he later expressed regret for his part in ousting Altman. He wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, “I deeply regret my participation in the board's actions. I never intended to harm OpenAI. I love everything we've built together, and I will do everything I can to reunite the company.” He even signed a letter alongside 500 OpenAI employees saying that they may quit OpenAI and join Microsoft if Altman is not reinstated.

For those who are wondering who is Ilya Sustkever, he is co-founder and former board director at OpenAI. Sutskever is one of the major scientists who worked in building ChatGPT. He studied computer science at the University of Toronto, where he received his Ph.D. in 2013 under the supervision of Geoffrey Hinton, who is often called the Godfather of AI.

