Redmi K100 Pro, K100 Pro Max launched: Packs 9,070mAh battery, 185Hz display, and 200MP camera

Redmi K100 Pro Max price in China

The Redmi K100 Pro Max starts at CNY 4,499 (roughly ₹64,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The 16GB+256GB model costs CNY 4,899 (around ₹69,000), while the 12GB+512GB model costs CNY 5,099 (around ₹72,000).

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The 16GB+512GB variant costs CNY 5,499 (around ₹78,000), while the top-end 16GB+1TB model is priced at CNY 5,999 (roughly ₹85,000). The phone is currently on sale in China through Xiaomi's online store.

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200MP camera, 185Hz display and huge battery

The display is another major highlight. It features a 6.9-inch AMOLED panel with an 185Hz refresh rate, up to 4,500-nit peak brightness, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ support.

Under the hood, the device runs on Qualcomm's 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage.

The rear camera setup includes a 200-megapixel main camera with OIS, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with up to 100x digital zoom and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. It can record video at up to 8K resolution at 30fps.

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The 9,070mAh battery supports 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. You also get wired and wireless reverse charging, allowing the phone to share power with compatible devices.

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Redmi K100 Pro

The K100 Pro comes with a slightly smaller 6.59-inch AMOLED display, an 8,580mmAh battery and a 185Hz refresh rate. It supports 100W wired and 50W wireless charging and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 V chipset.

The phone comes with up to 16 GB RAM and 512GB storage. Its camera setup includes a 200-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera.

Redmi K100 Pro series launch in India

For now, Redmi has not announced an India launch or India pricing for the K100 Pro Max. However, the majority of the time, the K series phones are rebranded under Redmi and Poco models outside of China, including in India.

So, if you are waiting for the phone in India, the China prices should not be considered indicative of its final price in India. The company's next announcement will determine whether this battery-focused flagship reaches the Indian market.

